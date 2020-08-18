ESG

Central Asia and ESG: Now 'every second investor' is asking about green investment

While multilateral agencies have long invested along ESG lines, the first green bond in Kazakhstan and private equity demand in Uzbekistan show that it is going mainstream.
The global coronavirus pandemic has given a boost to green and to environmental, social and governance ESG funding around the world. Global sustainable bond issuance hit $99.9 billion in the second quarter of the year, a quarterly record and a 65% increase on the previous quarter according to a report from Moody’s published earlier this week.

And according to UBS, the assets of APAC-based ESG funds reached $62.8 billion by June, while assets in ESG exchange-traded funds in the region have risen four and a half times over the past two years to reach $7.01 billion at the end of the first quarter this year.

