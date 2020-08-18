Central Asia and ESG: Now 'every second investor' is asking about green investment

The global coronavirus pandemic has given a boost to green and to environmental, social and governance ESG funding around the world. Global sustainable bond issuance hit $99.9 billion in the second quarter of the year, a quarterly record and a 65% increase on the previous quarter according to a report from Moody’s published earlier this week.

And according to UBS, the assets of APAC-based ESG funds reached $62.8 billion by June, while assets in ESG exchange-traded funds in the region have risen four and a half times over the past two years to reach $7.01 billion at the end of the first quarter this year.

...