Capital Group names Apac, Europe head of ETFs

Jamie Sinclair joins the global active investment manager from BlackRock in London.
June 29, 2026

Global active investment manager Capital Group has appointed Jamie Sinclair as head of ETFs for Europe and Asia Pacific (Apac). 

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