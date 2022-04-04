Bybit moves global HQ to Dubai from Singapore

Dubai’s new crypto-friendly regulation has drawn Bybit and its peer, Crypto.com, to the emirate.
April 04, 2022

Virtual assets platform, Bybit, has announced the relocation of its global headquarters from Singapore to Dubai, just two weeks after the emirate approved a new Virtual Asset Regulation Law to formalise activity in the sector and to ensure investor protection and transparency.

Additionally, Bybit has secured in-principle approval to conduct services in the United Arab Emirates UAE.

Dubai’s new framework caters to both the regulatory clarity advocated by the industry and investor protection, Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, told FinanceAsia.

“The commitment of the regulators here in Dubai is what has drawn us to anchoring our presence here,” he...

