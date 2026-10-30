For Asia's growing commercial banks, treasury operations are becoming more complex, but the technology supporting them has not always kept pace.

A trade executed in the front office may require manual reconciliation with risk, settlement and accounting systems. Disconnected data, spreadsheet-based controls and fragmented workflows can create operational exposures, particularly as transaction volumes and product complexity increase.

Meanwhile, market volatility, evolving regulations, cybersecurity threats and emerging AI-driven risks are placing additional demands on treasury infrastructure.

For banks looking to expand their treasury franchise, the question is no longer simply whether existing systems can process today's transactions, but whether they can support tomorrow's business opportunities securely and efficiently.

When treasury outgrows workarounds

Treasury transformation often begins with business ambition rather than technology.

Banks may seek to expand FX and derivatives activities, optimise liquidity and collateral, strengthen asset-liability management (ALM), or introduce more sophisticated hedging solutions for corporate clients. Mergers, acquisitions and changing ownership structures can also create demands for stronger governance and reporting.

Yet core banking platforms, designed primarily for deposits, lending and payments, are not necessarily equipped to manage the full complexity of treasury operations. Modern treasury requires integrated capabilities spanning trade capture, pricing, market and liquidity risk, limit monitoring, collateral management, settlement, accounting and regulatory reporting.

When these functions depend on spreadsheets and disconnected applications, manual reconciliation, duplicated data and inconsistent risk views can undermine straight-through processing and increase operational risk.

The consequences extend beyond inefficiency. Settlement failures, inaccurate exposures and delayed reporting can affect regulatory compliance, client confidence and the ability to launch new products.

Cybersecurity threats add another risk dimension. Fragmented systems and manual data transfers can complicate access controls, auditability and operational resilience. Meanwhile, AI-driven innovation is accelerating expectations for data quality, automation and sophisticated risk analytics, while introducing new governance and security considerations.

For banks still relying heavily on Excel, treasury infrastructure becomes a constraint on business growth rather than an enabler.

Global best practices, built for Asia's banks

For emerging and mid-sized Asian banks, modernisation presents a practical challenge: meeting increasingly sophisticated treasury requirements without the technology budgets, specialist resources or implementation capacity of larger global institutions.

For example, according to Moody’s ‘2026 Banking Study’, 51% of regional banks identified legacy infrastructure as a constraint, while 50% cited fragmented data systems.1

Building bespoke infrastructure can require substantial investment, lengthy implementation cycles and ongoing maintenance. Indeed, banks are eyeing increased technology investment even as budget pressures persist, making implementation efficiency and scalability important considerations. For instance, 2025 research from Celent projected that corporate banking IT spending in Asia Pacific would grow by 5.4% in 2025 and 5.8% in 2026,2 respectively.

Banks can also adopt established treasury operating models, supported by proven technology that integrates front, middle and back-office functions.

Nasdaq Calypso Treasury Foundations follows this approach. Its pre-configured architecture brings together trading, risk management, settlement, accounting and reporting within a unified treasury platform.

By establishing consistent transaction data and automated workflows, banks can strengthen controls, improve straight-through processing and gain more timely visibility into liquidity, funding, investment positions and risk exposures.

Integrated ALM, stress testing and risk analytics can also support more informed balance-sheet decisions as market conditions change.

Importantly, this approach allows treasury teams to spend less time reconciling data and managing operational exceptions, and more time supporting trading activities, risk management and strategic growth.

Global platform, local market expertise

Treasury modernisation cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach across Asia. While banks benefit from internationally established operating models, implementation must accommodate local financial instruments, regulatory requirements, accounting standards and settlement infrastructure.

Nasdaq combines global treasury technology with regional expertise across Asian markets. Drawing on proven experience in India, Indonesia and Japan, Nasdaq customises solutions to meet each market's unique regulatory and operational requirements.

In India , banks must accommodate merchant FX processing, domestic bond and derivatives conventions, FIMMDA standards and Reserve Bank of India reporting requirements. Nasdaq's local team supports implementation and adaptation to evolving market practices.



, banks must accommodate merchant FX processing, domestic bond and derivatives conventions, FIMMDA standards and Reserve Bank of India reporting requirements. Nasdaq's local team supports implementation and adaptation to evolving market practices. In Indonesia , treasury operations require capabilities supporting Islamic finance instruments, local repo conventions and connectivity with domestic infrastructures, including BI-RTGS and BI-SSSS. Nasdaq works with PT Abhimata Persada to address these requirements.



, treasury operations require capabilities supporting Islamic finance instruments, local repo conventions and connectivity with domestic infrastructures, including BI-RTGS and BI-SSSS. Nasdaq works with PT Abhimata Persada to address these requirements. In Japan, market-specific needs include Shin-Gensaki repo, yen interest rate swap conventions and Japanese GAAP accounting standards, supported by Nasdaq's established local presence.

These examples showcase Nasdaq's broader regional capabilities. Across additional ASEAN markets supported by Nasdaq includes Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines where banks face similar pressures from FX volatility, liquidity management requirements, digital banking expansion and tighter risk controls.

The objective is a consistent treasury foundation that accommodates local market practices without sacrificing scalability or control.

A treasury platform that grows with ambition

Treasury modernisation need not require a complete systems overhaul from day one. Banks can prioritise immediate requirements across FX, money markets, securities, risk management or accounting, while retaining the flexibility to introduce additional products, workflows and analytics as their businesses evolve.

Nasdaq Calypso Treasury Foundations supports this phased approach through modular architecture and flexible deployment options, including on-premises, cloud and managed services.

However, future-proofing treasury involves more than choosing technology. It requires a long-term and reliable partner capable of supporting regulatory change, evolving cyber threats, emerging AI capabilities and new market opportunities.

Treasury systems typically remain central to banking operations for years. Continuous investment, product development, implementation expertise and local support therefore matter alongside immediate functionality.

For banks continuing to rely on spreadsheets and fragmented core banking modules, each new product or market expansion risks introducing further manual processes, operational complexity and control weaknesses.

A modern, integrated treasury foundation offers a different path: enabling banks to manage risk, scale efficiently and pursue opportunities without repeatedly rebuilding their operating infrastructure.

For Asia's ambitious commercial banks, the real question is whether treasury technology can keep pace with their growth.

Learn how Nasdaq Calypso Treasury Foundations can support your bank’s next stage of growth.



Sources -

1 - https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/insights/banking/the-apac-advantage.html

2 - https://www.celent.com/en/insights/insight-16

