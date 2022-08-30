Building Bybit: exclusive interview with Ben Zhou

Since its establishment in 2018, Bybit has expanded rapidly to become one of the top three most-visited global cryptocurrency exchanges, capable of handling 100,000 transactions per second. With the pandemic expediting the development of a digitally-forward financial ecosystem that seeks to facilitate democratisation across the investment space, innovators and regulators are collaborating to shape the future of finance.

In this exclusive interview, FinanceAsia speaks to Bybit co-founder and CEO, Ben Zhou, who offers personal insights on the development of the digital asset space.

FA What initially drew you to participate in the digital asset space

BZ My journey with cryptocurrency began in...