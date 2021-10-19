Barclays appoints CEO of China

Barclays announced last week October 11 the appointment of Angela Liu pictured as country CEO for China, with immediate effect.

Based in Hong Kong, Liu reports into Jaideep Khanna who leads the bank in the Asia Pacific region. She brings to the team 20 years of industry experience.

In her new post, Liu will be responsible for expanding Barclays’ current cross-border Corporate and Investment Bank CIB platform in China, working with regional business heads and Barclays’ Shanghai branch manager, Grace Kuo, to drive this forward using a systematic and phased approach.

Her work will involve supporting China-based corporates and financial institutions, connecting them to...