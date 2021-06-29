Banks to prepare for branch-less future

Banks will need to move online and form customer-centric digital ecosystems within five years, according to an Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report for Temenos.
June 29, 2021

A new report from banking software company Temenos finds that 65% of global banking executives believe branch-based banking will be “dead” within five years.

Compiled by the EIU, the survey of 305 senior global banking executives highlights how Covid-19 related branch closures, new technologies and increased competition from fintechs, super-app platforms and tech giants, have accelerated digital transformation and triggered a shift in banking priorities and business models.

As a result, around two thirds of respondents view new technologies such as cloud, AI and APIs as trends that will have the biggest impact on the sector over the next four years ahead of regulation and...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222