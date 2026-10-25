Bangladesh steps up digital banking push

In efforts to modernise the financial ecosystem in Bangladesh, the country’s central bank has given approval to establish five firms to prepare to launch online only banking operations.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
In efforts to modernise the financial ecosystem in Bangladesh, the country’s central bank has given approval to establish five firms to prepare to launch online only banking operations.
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