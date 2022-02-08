B Capital strengthens leadership team with three new partners

Early and growth-stage investor, B Capital, has announced three new partner appointments, effective January 2022 Matt Levinson and Karan Mohla have joined the firm to oversee fintech, and India and Southeast Asia, respectively Adam Seabrook, who joined B Capital in 2015, has been promoted to partner, overseeing healthcare

All three positions are newly created and underscore B Capital’s commitment to building a team with deep sector and geographic expertise in order to invest in companies with the potential to transform industries, a spokesperson for B Capital told FinanceAsia

Founded in 2015, the firm currently has $3 5 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of around 120 startups in the digital innovation space It...