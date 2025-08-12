Australia's Fortescue agrees Rmb14bn syndicated loan

The Australian iron ore giant is looking to decarbonise from proceeds raised by the transaction; the landmark deal comes as the US steps back from green investing.
August 12, 2025

Australian iron ore giant Fortescue has agreed a syndicated term loan facility of Rmb14.2 billion ($2 billion) with participation from Chinese, Australian and international lenders.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media