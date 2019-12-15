Australia/NZ best houses favour ESG financing solutions

HOUSE AWARDS

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UBS

UBS remains the go-to investment bank for access to Australia’s capital markets and for financing solutions that use innovative structures for issuers. The bank ranks at the top of most league tables mainly due to its unwavering commitment to crafting transactions across a broad range of sizes, structures and sectors. FinanceAsia’s editors liked UBS’s 2019 role as financial advisor to Amcor on its $6.8 billion acquisition of Bemis, and its top-tier position in the equity capital markets where it controlled 26% of all issuance. The bank’s debt capital markets team also had a...