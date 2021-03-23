At-a-glance: PEOPLE MOVES – Natixis names new SE Asia head; and more

Natixis has appointed Sanjeev Kumar as senior country manager, Singapore, and head of South East and South Asia corporate investment banking.

Based in Singapore, Kumar succeeds Pin Chua, who is leaving the bank to pursue his personal ambitions.

Kumar has 25 years’ banking and finance industry experience across New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. He has worked for various firms including Barclays Capital, Citigroup and RBS.

Prior to joining Natixis, he was with MUFG in Singapore, as Asia Pacific ex-Japan head of sector coverage and acquisition finance.



