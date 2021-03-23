At-a-glance: DEAL MAKING – China sees first financial green bond; and more

China International Capital Corporation has acted as the lead underwriter for China's first green financial bond, issued by China Development Bank CDB.

This three-year bond, with an issuance size of RMB20 billion $3 billion and a coupon rate of 3.07%, was offered to global investors through the Bond Connect scheme on March 18.

This bond is the first carbon neutral’ green bond certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative CBI. It will also be the largest green bond issued dedicated to helping achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality targets. The bond’s proceeds will be used in renewable energy projects including wind power and solar energy...