Asia’s Best Managed Companies 2022

FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our annual poll investigating Asia's Best Managed Companies.
With the input of investors and analysts alike, this invaluable benchmark of the region's most influential companies evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.
Please find below details of the winners across specific markets, as well as a breakdown of the overall winner for Asia and regional winners by specific industry.
Thank you to all those who participated and congratulations to our winners!
Remember to look out for the results of our annual Country Awards, due to publish in late May. Ready about our jury here.
CHINA
Best Managed Company: Alibaba
Best CEO: Gao Nianshu, Asiainfo
HONG KONG
Best CEO: David Chiu, Far East Consortium
Best Investor Relations: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best Managed Company: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best Small-cap Company: Far East Consortium
Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Most Committed to Social Causes: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Sun Hung Kai Properties
INDIA
Best CEO: Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank
Best Investor Relations: Infosys
Best Managed Company: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Best Mid-cap Company: Chola Finance (Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company)
Best Small-cap Company: Genesys International Corporation
Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Infosys
Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: HDFC Bank
Most Committed to Social Causes: Infosys
Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
MALAYSIA
Best CEO: Lim Kuang Sia, Kossan Rubber Industries
Best Investor Relations: CIMB Group
Best Managed Company: Public Bank
Best Mid-cap Company: Mega First Corporation
Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: CIMB Group
Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Maybank
Most Committed to Social Causes: CIMB Group
Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Public Bank
PAKISTAN
Best CEO: Mahmood Ali Shah Bukhari, KTrade
Best Investor Relations: Topline Securities
Best Managed Company: Meezan Bank
Best Mid-cap Company: Lucky Cement
Best Small-cap Company: Octopus Digital
Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: KTrade
Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: KTrade
Most Committed to Social Causes: KTrade
Most effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Lucky Cement
PHILIPPINES
Best CEO: Oliver Tan, Citicore Energy REIT Corporation
Best Investor Relations: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation
Best Managed Company: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation
Best Small-cap Company: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation
Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation
Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation
Most Committed to Social Causes: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation
Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Megawide Construction Corporation
TAIWAN
Best CEO: James Wang, Sercomm Corporation
Best Investor Relations: Sercomm Corporation
Best Managed Company: Sercomm Corporation
Best Mid-cap Company: Sercomm Corporation
Best Small-cap Company: Chenbro Micom
Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Sercomm Corporation
Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Sercomm Corporation
Most Committed to Social Causes: Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC)
Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Wistron NeWebCorporation (WNC)
THAILAND
Best CEO: Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Best Investor Relations: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Best Managed Company: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Best Mid-cap Company: Chularat Hospital Group
Best Small-cap Company: CH Karnchang
Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Most Committed to Social Causes: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
REGIONAL AWARDS
Asia’s overall Best Managed Company: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)
Energy: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation (Philippines)
Basic Materials: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)
Industrials: Megawide Construction Corporation (Philippines)
Consumer Cyclicals: Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan)
Consumer Non-Cyclicals: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)
Financials: E Sun Financial Holdings (Taiwan)
Healthcare: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (Thailand)
Real Estate: Sun Hung Kai Properties (Hong Kong)
Technology: Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) (Taiwan)
Telecommunications: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)
Utilities: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)
Congratulations, all!