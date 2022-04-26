Asia’s Best Managed Companies 2022

FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our annual poll investigating Asia's Best Managed Companies.

With the input of investors and analysts alike, this invaluable benchmark of the region's most influential companies evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

Please find below details of the winners across specific markets, as well as a breakdown of the overall winner for Asia and regional winners by specific industry.

Thank you to all those who participated and congratulations to our winners!

Remember to look out for the results of our annual Country Awards, due to publish in late May. Ready about our jury here.

CHINA

Best Managed Company: Alibaba

Best CEO: Gao Nianshu, Asiainfo

***

HONG KONG

Best CEO: David Chiu, Far East Consortium

Best Investor Relations: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best Managed Company: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best Small-cap Company: Far East Consortium

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Most Committed to Social Causes: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Sun Hung Kai Properties

***

INDIA

Best CEO: Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank

Best Investor Relations: Infosys

Best Managed Company: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Best Mid-cap Company: Chola Finance (Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company)

Best Small-cap Company: Genesys International Corporation

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Infosys

Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: HDFC Bank

Most Committed to Social Causes: Infosys

Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

***

MALAYSIA

Best CEO: Lim Kuang Sia, Kossan Rubber Industries

Best Investor Relations: CIMB Group

Best Managed Company: Public Bank

Best Mid-cap Company: Mega First Corporation

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: CIMB Group

Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Maybank

Most Committed to Social Causes: CIMB Group

Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Public Bank

***

PAKISTAN

Best CEO: Mahmood Ali Shah Bukhari, KTrade

Best Investor Relations: Topline Securities

Best Managed Company: Meezan Bank

Best Mid-cap Company: Lucky Cement

Best Small-cap Company: Octopus Digital

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: KTrade

Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: KTrade

Most Committed to Social Causes: KTrade

Most effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Lucky Cement

***

PHILIPPINES

Best CEO: Oliver Tan, Citicore Energy REIT Corporation

Best Investor Relations: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation

Best Managed Company: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation

Best Small-cap Company: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation

Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation

Most Committed to Social Causes: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation

Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Megawide Construction Corporation

***

TAIWAN

Best CEO: James Wang, Sercomm Corporation

Best Investor Relations: Sercomm Corporation

Best Managed Company: Sercomm Corporation

Best Mid-cap Company: Sercomm Corporation

Best Small-cap Company: Chenbro Micom

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Sercomm Corporation

Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Sercomm Corporation

Most Committed to Social Causes: Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC)

Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Wistron NeWebCorporation (WNC)

***

THAILAND

Best CEO: Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Best Investor Relations: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Best Managed Company: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Best Mid-cap Company: Chularat Hospital Group

Best Small-cap Company: CH Karnchang

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Most Committed to High Governance Best Standards: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Most Committed to Social Causes: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Most Effective in creating and implementing D&I Policies over the past 12 months: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

***

REGIONAL AWARDS

Asia’s overall Best Managed Company: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)

Energy: Citicore Energy REIT Corporation (Philippines)

Basic Materials: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)

Industrials: Megawide Construction Corporation (Philippines)

Consumer Cyclicals: Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan)

Consumer Non-Cyclicals: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)

Financials: E Sun Financial Holdings (Taiwan)

Healthcare: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (Thailand)

Real Estate: Sun Hung Kai Properties (Hong Kong)

Technology: Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) (Taiwan)

Telecommunications: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)

Utilities: Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)

***

Congratulations, all!