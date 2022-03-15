Asia’s best companies 2022

Want to know whether last year’s best Basic Materials company, Siam Cement Group, has solidified its reign for another year?

Has Tencent held up strong, when it comes to tech?

Has Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai Properties pioneered the way for environmental stewardship for yet another year?

The results are down to you – get voting, here!

Be sure to hurry! Nominations close on Thursday 7 April 2022.

Click here for more information. Poll results will be published via the FinanceAsia website and will provide investors globally with unique insight into Asia's best-managed companies, both by country, market and by industry sector.

Key dates

Open for Nomination: Thursday, 3 March 2022

Nomination Deadline: Thursday, 7 April 2022

Results

North Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia: Monday, 25 April 2022

Regional: Tuesday, 26 April 2022