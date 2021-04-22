Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: regional winners

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies across key industry sectors which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed in the region over the past 12 months.

View the winners in North-east Asia here

View the winners in South-east Asia here

Asia’s Overall Best Managed Company - Far East Consortium International

Basic Materials - Siam Cement Group

Industrials - Megawide Construction Corporation

Real Estate - Sun Hung Kai Properties

Technology - Tencent

Telecommunications - China Unicom