Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: regional winners

FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the results of research into the region's most influential companies. Today, the list comprises the overall regional winners.
April 22, 2021

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies across key industry sectors which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed in the region over the past 12 months.

  • Asia’s Overall Best Managed Company - Far East Consortium International
  • Basic Materials - Siam Cement Group
  • Industrials - Megawide Construction Corporation
  • Real Estate - Sun Hung Kai Properties
  • Technology - Tencent
  • Telecommunications - China Unicom
