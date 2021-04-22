Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: regional winners

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies across key industry sectors which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed in the region over the past 12 months.
- Asia’s Overall Best Managed Company - Far East Consortium International
- Basic Materials - Siam Cement Group
- Industrials - Megawide Construction Corporation
- Real Estate - Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Technology - Tencent
- Telecommunications - China Unicom
