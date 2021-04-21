Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: South-east Asia

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed over the past 12 months.

INDONESIA

Best Managed Listed Company - Sido Muncul

Best CEO - Irwan Hidayat, Sido Muncul

MALAYSIA

Best Managed Listed Company - Petroliam Nasional

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sarawak Energy

Most Committed to Social Causes - S ime Darby Property

Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Petroliam Nasional

Best CEO - Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Petroliam Nasional

PHILIPPINES

Best Managed Listed Company - Megawide Construction Corporation

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Megawide Construction Corporation

Most Committed to Social Causes - Megawide Construction Corporation

Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Megawide Construction Corporation

Best CEO - Edgar Saavedra, Megawide Construction Corporation

SINGAPORE

Best Managed Listed Company - Mapletree Logistics Trust

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - City Developments Limited

Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Mapletree Logistics Trust

THAILAND

Best Managed Listed Company - CP All

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Thai Union Group

Most Committed to Social Causes - CP All

Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Siam Cement Group

Best Investor Relations - CP All

Best CEO - Roongrote Rangsiyopash Siam Cement Group