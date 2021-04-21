Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: South-east Asia

FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the results of research into the region's most influential companies. Today, the list comprises the winners in South-east Asia.
April 21, 2021

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed over the past 12 months.

INDONESIA

  • Best Managed Listed Company - Sido Muncul
  • Best CEO - Irwan Hidayat, Sido Muncul

MALAYSIA

  • Best Managed Listed Company - Petroliam Nasional
  • Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sarawak Energy
  • Most Committed to Social Causes - Sime Darby Property
  • Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Petroliam Nasional
  • Best CEO - Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Petroliam Nasional

PHILIPPINES

  • Best Managed Listed Company - Megawide Construction Corporation
  • Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Megawide Construction Corporation
  • Most Committed to Social Causes - Megawide Construction Corporation
  • Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Megawide Construction Corporation
  • Best CEO - Edgar Saavedra, Megawide Construction Corporation

SINGAPORE

  • Best Managed Listed Company - Mapletree Logistics Trust
  • Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - City Developments Limited
  • Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Mapletree Logistics Trust

THAILAND

  • Best Managed Listed Company - CP All
  • Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Thai Union Group
  • Most Committed to Social Causes - CP All
  • Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Siam Cement Group
  • Best Investor Relations - CP All
  • Best CEO - Roongrote Rangsiyopash Siam Cement Group
