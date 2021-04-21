Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: South-east Asia

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed over the past 12 months.
View the winners in North-east Asia here
View the regional winners here
INDONESIA
- Best Managed Listed Company - Sido Muncul
- Best CEO - Irwan Hidayat, Sido Muncul
MALAYSIA
- Best Managed Listed Company - Petroliam Nasional
- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sarawak Energy
- Most Committed to Social Causes - Sime Darby Property
- Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Petroliam Nasional
- Best CEO - Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Petroliam Nasional
PHILIPPINES
- Best Managed Listed Company - Megawide Construction Corporation
- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Megawide Construction Corporation
- Most Committed to Social Causes - Megawide Construction Corporation
- Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Megawide Construction Corporation
- Best CEO - Edgar Saavedra, Megawide Construction Corporation
SINGAPORE
- Best Managed Listed Company - Mapletree Logistics Trust
- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - City Developments Limited
- Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Mapletree Logistics Trust
THAILAND
- Best Managed Listed Company - CP All
- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Thai Union Group
- Most Committed to Social Causes - CP All
- Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Siam Cement Group
- Best Investor Relations - CP All
- Best CEO - Roongrote Rangsiyopash Siam Cement Group