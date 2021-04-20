Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: North-east Asia

FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the results of research into the region's most influential companies. Today, the list comprises the winners in North-east Asia.
April 20, 2021

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed over the past 12 months.

View the winners in South-east Asia here

View the regional winners here

CHINA

  • Best Managed Listed Company - China Unicom
  • Best Managed Private Company - Sinic Holdings
  • Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sinic Holdings
  • Most Committed to Social Causes - Far East Consortium International
  • Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Far East Consortium International
  • Best Investor Relations - China Unicom
  • Best CEO - Wang Xiaochu, China Unicom


HONG KONG

  • Best Managed Listed Company - Far East Consortium International
  • Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sun Hung Kai Properties
  • Most Committed to Social Causes - Champion REIT
  • Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Far East Consortium International
  • Best Investor Relations - Sinic Holdings
  • Best CEO - Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu, Far East Consortium International


TAIWAN

  • Best Managed Listed Company - TSMC
  • Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sercomm
  • Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Sercomm
  • Best Investor Relations - Far EasTone Telecommunications
  • Best CEO - Chee Ching, Far EasTone Telecommunications
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222