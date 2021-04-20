Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: North-east Asia

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed over the past 12 months.

CHINA

Best Managed Listed Company - China Unicom

Best Managed Private Company - Sinic Holdings

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sinic Holdings

Most Committed to Social Causes - Far East Consortium International

Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Far East Consortium International

Best Investor Relations - China Unicom

Best CEO - Wang Xiaochu, China Unicom



HONG KONG

Best Managed Listed Company - Far East Consortium International

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sun Hung Kai Properties

Most Committed to Social Causes - Champion REIT

Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Far East Consortium International

Best Investor Relations - Sinic Holdings

Best CEO - Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu, Far East Consortium International



TAIWAN

Best Managed Listed Company - TSMC

Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sercomm

Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Sercomm

Best Investor Relations - Far EasTone Telecommunications

Best CEO - Chee Ching, Far EasTone Telecommunications