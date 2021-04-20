Asia’s best companies 2021 revealed: North-east Asia

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, FinanceAsia is pleased to list the companies in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan which investors and analysts have voted as the best managed over the past 12 months.
CHINA
- Best Managed Listed Company - China Unicom
- Best Managed Private Company - Sinic Holdings
- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sinic Holdings
- Most Committed to Social Causes - Far East Consortium International
- Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Far East Consortium International
- Best Investor Relations - China Unicom
- Best CEO - Wang Xiaochu, China Unicom
HONG KONG
- Best Managed Listed Company - Far East Consortium International
- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Most Committed to Social Causes - Champion REIT
- Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Far East Consortium International
- Best Investor Relations - Sinic Holdings
- Best CEO - Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu, Far East Consortium International
TAIWAN
- Best Managed Listed Company - TSMC
- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship - Sercomm
- Most Committed to the Highest Governance Best Standards - Sercomm
- Best Investor Relations - Far EasTone Telecommunications
- Best CEO - Chee Ching, Far EasTone Telecommunications
