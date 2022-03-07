Asia continues to lag on board gender diversity

The percentage of women on boards of large and mid-cap companies is steadily rising year-on-year, but progress differs by market and sector. Asia continues to lag other regions, with some countries even showing signs of reversal. These are the findings of the MSCI’s Women On Boards - Progress Report 2021, released ahead of International Women’s Day IWD 2022.

The report assessed gender diversity across the 2,887 constituents of its flagship global equity index, MSCI ACWI Index, which covers large- and mid-cap companies across 23 developed markets DM and 25 emerging markets EM.

On the whole, EM appeared to perform less well in terms of board...