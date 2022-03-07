Asia continues to lag on board gender diversity

As we celebrate progress made towards gender parity on International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022, research highlights there is still a long way to go, particularly in the Asian region.
March 07, 2022

The percentage of women on boards of large and mid-cap companies is steadily rising year-on-year, but progress differs by market and sector. Asia continues to lag other regions, with some countries even showing signs of reversal. These are the findings of the MSCI’s Women On Boards - Progress Report 2021, released ahead of International Women’s Day IWD 2022.

The report assessed gender diversity across the 2,887 constituents of its flagship global equity index, MSCI ACWI Index, which covers large- and mid-cap companies across 23 developed markets DM and 25 emerging markets EM.

On the whole, EM appeared to perform less well in terms of board...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222