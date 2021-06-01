Artificial intelligence to spur ESG analysis in emerging markets

By using artificial intelligence and natural language processing, investors can more effectively access and review non-traditional data sources to help assess the ESG quality of EM issuers.

New research from Amundi and the International Finance Corporation IFC highlights the benefit of unstructured data to provide specific insights into corporate ESG performance.

These data sources include Environmental and Social Impact. Assessments, Multilateral Development Bank project disclosures, non-governmental organisation and civil society organisation reports, social media, industry research and regulatory reports. Analysis by document type and in combination enables the sentiment profiles of different sources of information to be compared.

“Unstructured data provides access to new...