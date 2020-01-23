Are B2C valuations in India getting too rich?

When Walmart bought the e-commerce firm Flipkart in 2018, many viewed it as a clear sign confidence in the business-to-consumer B2C market in India was high.

The subsequent year witnessed an increase in Chinese investors flying into India searching for cheap B2C companies to place bets. As such, many investors have recently started complaining valuations of Indian B2Cs are getting too rich for their blood, notably for some of the smaller funds with less cash to burn.

Iron Pillar Fund, a late-stage venture capital investor in India with $90 million in assets under management, is one such investor with a preference for business-to-business B2B companies. The fund...