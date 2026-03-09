Apac property investors recalibrate as data centres go mainstream: CBRE survey

Improving sentiment, shifting risk appetite and a rethink of sector leadership are reshaping real estate strategies across Asia Pacific, according to CBRE’s latest investor intentions survey.
March 09, 2026

Asia Pacific (Apac) property investors are entering 2026 with a cautiously firmer outlook, a a sharper focus on sectors where supply constraints and structural demand still justify capital deployment.

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