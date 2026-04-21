A&O Shearman names new Greater China leadership team

From May 1, Cindy Lo will become regional managing partner and Roger Lui will become senior partner, both for Greater China.
April 21, 2026

A&O Shearman has announced new leadership appointments for its Greater China practice.  

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