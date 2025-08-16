ANZ names Ender Tanar as Japan country head

Tanar is currently ANZ country head for Germany and will replace Mitchell Mason; the bank sees growth opportunities across markets, financial institutions and DCM.
August 16, 2025

ANZ has appointed Ender Tanar as country head ANZ Japan, to replace Mitchell Mason, who has been in the role since October 2018.

