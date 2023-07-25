ANZ announces expansion of Sustainable Finance team

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) announced this month a range of senior appointments across its Global Sustainable Finance team.

Cédric Chaudron has taken on a Brisbane-based role as executive director within Sustainable Finance. The move signals the team’s first on-the-ground presence in Queensland.

“I look forward to supporting our Queensland customers' in their transition to net zero and aim to consolidate ANZ's leading market position in ESG and Sustainable Finance for Australia,” Chaudron wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Chaudron has over 20 years of experience in the industry. He joins the bank from Rabobank in Singapore, where until May, he served as head of Capital Markets for Southeast Asia and India and led the Asian Sustainable Capital Markets team.

He is an active member of the Green and Sustainable Loans Committee at the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA), a professional trade organisation headquartered in Hong Kong.

In Sydney, David Simmons has been appointed as executive director of Sustainable Finance. He replaces Emily Tonkin, who relocated from Sydney to London in April to take up the role of head of Sustainable Finance for the UK and Europe.

Prior to his new role which took effect in March, Simmons was state director for New South Wales (NSW) and Australian Capital Territory (ACT) for the bank’s Emerging Corporate business, where he accumulated experience across complex lending, the release noted. Before joining ANZ in 2015, he worked at GE Capital and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In Melbourne, Simon Reid taken on the role of director for Sustainable Finance. He will be working closely with his fellow Victoria-based executive director, Bronwyn Corbet. Reid joins the team from ANZ Group Treasury, where he was director of Group Funding, from 2016. He has 18 years of banking experience with ANZ.

Finally, Amanda Helmore has been appointed a Melbourne-based associate director. She brings to ANZ a background in corporate coverage at HSBC Global Banking, where she supported a project to establish HSBC’s local Sustainable Finance presence during 2022. Helmore’s new role started in July, as shown on her LinkedIn page.

“Grateful to have joined ANZ’s Sustainable Finance team and looking forward to supporting our US clients with their energy transition and sustainability goals,” she posted.

In America, New York-based Sarah Ho, expands her Corporate Finance role to support Sustainable Finance activity in the bank’s North America business.

“For 2023, we are seeing a strong pick-up in activity again and we are expecting to see a record year for sustainable finance volume,” Katharine Tapley, ANZ’s head of Sustainable Finance, said at an ANZ-sponsored FinanceAsia roundtable event in mid-June.

In April, the bank launched a new target to fund and facilitate at least $100 billion in sustainable finance by the end of 2030, bringing its total commitment in the area to $166 billion since October 2015, a member of the ANZ team recently told FA.

Helping lower carbon emissions, protect nature and biodiversity, increase access to affordable housing and support financial wellbeing, are among the team’s goals.

“These new appointments will help build ANZ’s capacity and expertise in our home markets and offshore, particularly in the UK and USA, as customer and investor demand for sustainable finance continues to grow,” Tapley said in the announcement.

ANZ was not able to offer additional comments prior to publication.