Allianz, IFC and HKMA step forward in sustainable investment

A version of this article first appeared on AsianInvestor

Under a new partnership called MCPP One Planet, Germany-based insurer Allianz Group and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have joined up to create a new global platform for climate smart-investment that will provide up to $3 billion to private enterprises in developing economies

The two organisations signed a partnership under the Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP) in November

The Development Finance team of Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI), Allianz’s asset management arm of the insurer, will manage the vehicle on behalf of investors

“The latest platform is an expansion of the existing partnership with IFC...