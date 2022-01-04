Allianz, IFC and HKMA step forward in sustainable investment

The new sustainable investment vehicle is expected to target more renewable projects in Latin America, Africa and South Asia.
January 04, 2022

A version of this article first appeared on AsianInvestor

Under a new partnership called MCPP One Planet, Germany-based insurer Allianz Group and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have joined up to create a new global platform for climate smart-investment that will provide up to $3 billion to private enterprises in developing economies

The two organisations signed a partnership under the Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP) in November

The Development Finance team of Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI), Allianz’s asset management arm of the insurer, will manage the vehicle on behalf of investors

“The latest platform is an expansion of the existing partnership with IFC...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222