All eyes on India

With the government pushing reform across its domestic capital controls, India seems to be riding high amid capital market uncertainty. Will 2022 see it become the destination of choice for international investment?
Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi
Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi
September 13, 2022

Last year marked a stellar year for global capital markets and the case for India proved no exception.

Across all three investment banking pillars equities, debt and MA, the Indian market delivered on robust momentum, with over $35 billion of issuances across ECM in both 2020 and 2021, according to Dealogic data. Sure enough, 2022 was off to a solid start, with activity propped up by a strong IPO pipeline.

But while the first quarter saw large onshore and offshore DCM issuances to the tune of $6.79 billion from India’s government and corporate sectors, India would go on to take a 15% hit. Concurrent with all...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222