AirCarbon Exchange moves to standardise carbon trading

Singapore-based carbon trading platform, ACX, is looking to address one of the key inefficiencies in voluntary carbon markets opaque pricing.

In January, it launched a new Global Emission Reduction GER contract, in partnership with environmental contract developer, Net Zero Markets, and the German-based European Energy Exchange EEX.

The exchange has seen steady trading activity since its launch at the end of June 2022, with trades ranging between $7 and $8 a tonne, said William Pazos, managing director and co-founder of ACX, in a recent interaction with FinanceAsia.

Voluntary carbon markets allow companies to offset unavoidable emissions from their operations...