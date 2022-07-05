AirCarbon Exchange moves to standardise carbon trading

Through a new contract, AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) aims to establish global reference pricing for voluntary carbon markets, and thus unlock investment into climate change-mitigating projects.
July 05, 2022

Singapore-based carbon trading platform, ACX, is looking to address one of the key inefficiencies in voluntary carbon markets opaque pricing.

In January, it launched a new Global Emission Reduction GER contract, in partnership with environmental contract developer, Net Zero Markets, and the German-based European Energy Exchange EEX.

The exchange has seen steady trading activity since its launch at the end of June 2022, with trades ranging between $7 and $8 a tonne, said William Pazos, managing director and co-founder of ACX, in a recent interaction with FinanceAsia.

Voluntary carbon markets allow companies to offset unavoidable emissions from their operations...

