Investing in a transformational market

3rd China Fixed Income Summit 2021

The 3rd China Fixed Income Summit 2021 is taking place every morning between 15 - 19 November 2021.
FinanceAsia's 3rd China Fixed Income Summit
September 09, 2021
With the theme of "investing in a transformational market", the 3rd China Fixed Income Summit 2021 convenes over 250 issuers and investors from across the region to discuss and debate the changing dynamics, emerging opportunities and challenges in China's onshore and offshore bond markets.

Over 15 investment experts have recently confirmed to speak including: 

  • Andy Suen, portfolio manager and head of Asia ex-Japan credit researchPineBridge Investments
  • Angus Hui, head of Asian & emerging market creditSchroders
  • Desmond Soon, head of investment management, Asia (ex Japan)Western Asset
  • Eric Liu, head of fixed incomeHarvest Global Investments
  • Geoffrey Lunt, director, senior investment specialist, Asian fixed incomeHSBC Asset Management
  • Joyce Chi, head of business developmentLianhe Ratings Global
  • Maria A Lomotan, assistant treasurer and head of fundingAsian Development Bank
  • Michael Liu, director of fixed incomeBarings Investment Management
  • Philippe Ahoua, manager, treasury client solutions - Asia & PacificIFC
  • Sean Chang, head of fixed income and cash management, Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong)
  • Stan Ho, chief executive officerLianhe Ratings Global
  • Stephen Chang, portfolio manager, Asia, PIMCO
  • Venn Saltirov, portfolio manager and ESG investment lead, Asia fixed income & credit, BlackRock
  • William Xin, head of fixed income - China, Eastspring Investments
  • William Leung, director of credit research, AIA

Agenda

  • Day 1 - 15 Nov   A rapid rebound: now where next?
  • Day 2 - 16 Nov   China bonds: a new frontier for foreign investors
  • Day 3 - 17 Nov   Navigating new opportunities
  • Day 4 - 18 Nov   Financing a sustainable future
  • Day 5 - 19 Nov   Preparing future-proof China portfolios
