As one of the Philippines’ largest mining companies, Nickel Asia Corporation is forging a more sustainable path to the future, by embracing ESG and renewable energy.
We reveal the second part of our Asia's Best Managed Companies survey, in which portfolio managers and buy-side analysts give their verdicts on the region's leading corporations.
March 23, 2017
The country swapped $1 billion of its existing bonds with notes from its new $1.5 billion issue, cutting funding costs and monetising on its investment grade ratings.
January 10, 2014
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)