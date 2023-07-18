Pan Gongsheng is expected to further reform China’s capital markets.
July 18, 2023
China needs an overarching financial regulator to help maintain financial stability as the country opens up its capital account.
March 09, 2016
Pan Gongsheng, who led ABC and ICBC during their record-breaking IPOs, has become the youngest vice-governor at China’s central bank.
June 11, 2012
The award was announced at the 15th annual FinanceAsia Achievement Awards gala dinner at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong on February 17.
February 17, 2011
Swiftly put together, yet carefully executed, there are lessons to be learned from this initial public offering.
December 06, 2010
