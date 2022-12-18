happy

Happy Easter!

The FinanceAsia newsletter will take a break over the Easter holidays and will resume again on Tuesday.
April 08, 2009

Happy Christmas

We would like to wish all our readers a very happy Christmas and New Year. We will be back online in early January.
December 18, 2005

Happy Birthday to us

Today we celebrate the fifth anniversary of FinanceAsia.com and would like to thank all of our readers for their continued support. To mark the occasion we will be publishing a series of special anniversary articles over the coming month.
July 21, 2005

Happy Chinese New Year

We would like to wish all our readers a happy and prosperous Year of the Rooster. We will be back online on Tuesday February 15.
February 06, 2005

Happy Easter

FinanceAsia would like to wish all our readers a happy Easter. We will be back online on Wednesday April 14.
April 01, 2004

Happy hour for Hana

Hana sets records with the largest and tightest international bond from the Korean commercial banking sector.
March 04, 2004

Happy New Year

We would like to wish all our readers a happy and prosperous new year. Following the christmas break, we will be back online on Tuesday January 7.
December 30, 2002

Asia: happy days ahead?

Just when everyone thought Asia was beginning to recover from its period of economic crisis, it seems it''s not out of the woods just yet.
January 19, 2001