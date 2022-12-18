Festive period reduced service announcement

To all our readers, thank you for your continued support from the team here at FinanceAsia.

We would like to inform you of our news service plans across the festive period.

Please note that the FA team will be operating at a reduced capacity, commencing from Monday 19 December.

Our usual news publication schedule will be suspended for a two-week period, from Monday 26 December until Friday 06 January inclusive. We look forward to resuming normal service from Monday 09 January.

Happy Christmas and we wish you the very best of health for the New Year!

FinanceAsia team