distribution

Sewko could be an early post-summer IPO

The holding company for the Singer brand in Asia offers exposure to domestic consumption in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and is expected to raise about $150 million from a Singapore listing.
August 21, 2013

IPO sentiment blows Suntien's way

The state-owned gas distributor and wind farm operator raises $369 million ahead of its Hong Kong listing and attracts strong demand from institutions and retail investors alike.
October 10, 2010