Nicholas Tong joins the firm at its Singapore base.
October 10, 2023
Taiwan’s Hermes Microvision and some of its pre-IPO shareholders raise $292 million, while Korea-listed Kolao and its chairman bring a $150 million deal.
November 11, 2013
The Japanese bank has hired Abhijit Shrivastava from Deutsche Bank, as it seeks to capture growth of India’s credit market.
September 11, 2013
The holding company for the Singer brand in Asia offers exposure to domestic consumption in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and is expected to raise about $150 million from a Singapore listing.
August 21, 2013
The share price dips 9.1% in morning trading after the deal is priced at an aggressive 8.2% discount.
November 21, 2012
Barclays Capital strengthens its equities distribution capabilities in the region by adding veteran banker Adrian Valenzuela.
February 21, 2011
The AIM-listed Chinese coal bed methane gas producer raises $102.7 million from a placement shortly after announcing plans to list in Hong Kong.
December 06, 2010
The state-owned gas distributor and wind farm operator raises $369 million ahead of its Hong Kong listing and attracts strong demand from institutions and retail investors alike.
October 10, 2010
Investors flock to the deal believing it is a precursor to asset injections from controlling shareholder PetroChina.
November 30, 2009
As Digital China's share price hovers at record levels, venture capital fund SAIF cashes in, but retains three-quarters of its investment.
November 19, 2009
