Japan's economy set to be hit amid some wild currency moves across the region, including from the Taiwan dollar.
May 06, 2025
The Bank of Japan has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2008, while the US Fed has held rates again with signs of a potential cut in September.
July 31, 2024
While the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to print money and buy bonds, despite the bank's first rate hike since 2007, the Bank of Singapore believes that the country's stock market rally will continue.
March 19, 2024
China, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan could all have new central bank chiefs within months. The newcomers, or the incumbents if they stay, all face important policy challenges.
February 07, 2018
Dragging Japan out of its deflation mindset is proving tough, despite the tumbling yen and Bank of Japan’s determined programme of quantitative easing.
May 13, 2015
Yu-Ming Wang, chief investment officer at the $160 billion Nikko Asset Management, tells Jame DiBiasio why the West has China wrong — and Japan too.
March 26, 2014
Japan accused by senior Chinese banker of using quantitative easing to avoid dealing with the true sources of deflation.
April 08, 2013
Reports that the current head of the ADB will be appointed as Japan’s new central bank chief cheered investors yesterday.
February 26, 2013
There are few surprises in the central bank’s latest monetary gambit, but a faint hope that the BoJ and the government are moving towards concerted action.
October 31, 2012
Not likely, according to respondents to our web poll last week, but it is nevertheless hard to be optimistic about Japan’s outlook.
February 28, 2012
