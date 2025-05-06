bank of japan

Bank of Japan lifts rates to 0.25%

The Bank of Japan has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2008, while the US Fed has held rates again with signs of a potential cut in September.
July 31, 2024

Still yenning for a breakthrough

Dragging Japan out of its deflation mindset is proving tough, despite the tumbling yen and Bank of Japan’s determined programme of quantitative easing.
May 13, 2015

Bank of Japan loosens its belt another notch

There are few surprises in the central bank’s latest monetary gambit, but a faint hope that the BoJ and the government are moving towards concerted action.
October 31, 2012

Does Mrs Watanabe need a haircut?

Not likely, according to respondents to our web poll last week, but it is nevertheless hard to be optimistic about Japan’s outlook.
February 28, 2012