Date: 31 March 2026

Time: 08:20 - 16:30 CST (China Standard Time)

Location: China World Summit Wing Beijing, Level 3, Summit Ballroom, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Beijing 100004, China

Event webpage: https://www.icmagroup.org/events/icma-china-debt-capital-market-annual-forum-2026/

Overview

The ICMA China Debt Capital Market Annual Forum will return to Beijing for its third edition on 31 March 2026.

As ICMA's flagship event in China, the Forum continues to serve as a premier platform for official sector representatives, issuers, investors, and market participants to engage in dialogue on the evolving dynamics of both domestic Chinese and international bond markets. The event offers participants valuable insights into market developments, regulatory updates, and emerging trends shaping China's fixed income landscape amid ongoing global economic shifts.

Last year’s Forum attracted over 400 industry professionals from 20 jurisdictions, including key figures from the official sector, the 2026 edition will further deepen the dialogue.

The full-day programme will feature keynote speeches, high-level panel discussions, and expert insights from distinguished speakers representing a wide cross-section of market stakeholders. The Forum will bring together local and international perspectives, ensuring rich, multifaceted discussions that reflect the increasingly interconnected nature of China’s bond markets.

Admission: This in‑person event is open to all interested market participants and is free of charge for ICMA members. Register now

Check if you work for an ICMA member firm here.

If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact ICMA events.