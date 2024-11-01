We are proud to announce the launch of the Bursa Malaysia Investor Relations (IR) Awards 2026—a flagship initiative to celebrate Public Listed Companies (PLCs) that lead with transparency, clarity, and engagement.

In partnership with FinanceAsia, we are now inviting the investment community to cast their votes. This is your opportunity to see where your organization stands in the eyes of Malaysia's top analysts and fund managers.

Investors and analysts will be invited to nominate PLCs based on key aspects of IR practice, including:

Accessibility of management

Clarity and timeliness of disclosure

Quality of strategic messaging

Effectiveness of engagement

Integration of ESG considerations into the investment narrative

Click here to learn more about the categories, timeline and judging criteria: https://haymarketawards.com/en/challenges/bursa-malaysia-ir-awards-2026

The winners will be honored at our gala ceremony in September 2026.