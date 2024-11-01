ASIFMA ANNUAL CONFERENCE 2026

ASIFMA is proud to host its 2026 Annual Conference for the first time in Sydney, Australia. The anticipated conference will take place on the 5th and 6th of March and will be focused around the central theme of “The Renewed Promise of Asia’s Capital Markets,” which will delve into the new dynamics changing the landscape of financial markets around the region.
As an endorser for this event, members of FinanceAsia can get 20% discount on registration. You can find more details and register directly here and use the discount code EARLY.