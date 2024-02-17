Promoted Content

ASIFMA Annual Conference 2025

We’re excited to invite you to the ASIFMA Annual Conference a premier event uniting leaders from banking, asset management, and regulatory bodies at the iconic Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong.

Theme: “Exploring New Growth Corridors in Asia Pacific”

This year, we’ll explore the evolving financial landscape across the region, from India to Southeast Asia and China.

Key Panels Include:

  • CEO Panel: Viewpoints from the Top
  • Inside the India Market
  • China 2.0?
  • Tokenisation
  • Japan’s Equity Markets: Success Through Reform
  • Singapore and ASEAN
  • Sustainability

Conference Format

The one-day conference will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions and will be held at the  Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong. The event will be conducted in English. 

Date: Monday, 17th February 2024

Time: 08:50 - 18:30 (SGT/HKT/CST)  

Morning session: 08:50 - 12:25

Afternoon session: 13:25 - 16:45

Cocktail reception: 16:45 - 18:30

Register now: https://rsvp.eventionapp.com/asifma_2025/register?s=xxxx&code=00114657

