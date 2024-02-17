ASIFMA Annual Conference 2025

We’re excited to invite you to the ASIFMA Annual Conference a premier event uniting leaders from banking, asset management, and regulatory bodies at the iconic Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong.
Theme: “Exploring New Growth Corridors in Asia Pacific”
This year, we’ll explore the evolving financial landscape across the region, from India to Southeast Asia and China.
Key Panels Include:
- CEO Panel: Viewpoints from the Top
- Inside the India Market
- China 2.0?
- Tokenisation
- Japan’s Equity Markets: Success Through Reform
- Singapore and ASEAN
- Sustainability
Conference Format
The one-day conference will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions and will be held at the Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong. The event will be conducted in English.
Date: Monday, 17th February 2024
Time: 08:50 - 18:30 (SGT/HKT/CST)
Morning session: 08:50 - 12:25
Afternoon session: 13:25 - 16:45
Cocktail reception: 16:45 - 18:30
Register now: https://rsvp.eventionapp.com/asifma_2025/register?s=xxxx&code=00114657