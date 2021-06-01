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Nico Abbruzzese is the head of digital for Asia-Pacific at Maxus.

IPO action slows in January

Despite fewer initial public offerings in Asia ex-Japan last month, the largest eight offerings that are trading performed positively up to January 31.
January 24, 2019

Julius Baer hires emerging Asia head

Swiss private lender puts its money where its mouth is after predicting growing wealth for high net worth investors in the Philippines and Thailand last year.
May 03, 2016

Nexteer Automotive postpones Hong Kong IPO

The US-based auto parts supplier becomes the latest company to call off a Hong Kong listing attempt, as wild swings in global stock markets continue to erode investor confidence.
June 26, 2013