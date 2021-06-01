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Nico Abbruzzese is the head of digital for Asia-Pacific at Maxus.
Available on demand.
June 01, 2021
Despite fewer initial public offerings in Asia ex-Japan last month, the largest eight offerings that are trading performed positively up to January 31.
January 24, 2019
The country goes to the polls Monday to elect a new president. Bankers, investors and executives have reason to be nervous.
May 06, 2016
Swiss private lender puts its money where its mouth is after predicting growing wealth for high net worth investors in the Philippines and Thailand last year.
May 03, 2016
The current head of equities for Korea takes up the additional role of country manager as his predecessor retires from the bank.
June 27, 2013
The US-based auto parts supplier becomes the latest company to call off a Hong Kong listing attempt, as wild swings in global stock markets continue to erode investor confidence.
June 26, 2013
Amid a tough environment for the shipbuilding industry, Guangzhou Shipyard plans to use part of the proceeds to buy another shipbuilder.
June 25, 2013
Despite tough market conditions worldwide, the Malaysian budget long-haul airline completes the country’s biggest IPO so far this year.
June 23, 2013
The Carlyle-backed hotel-focused trust is offering a yield above 9%. If successful, it will be the first Reit to list in Hong Kong in two years.
June 20, 2013
The US-based auto parts company kicks off an offering of up to $325 million after another Hong Kong deal was pulled due to falling markets.
June 16, 2013
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