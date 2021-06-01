Join this timely event on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

AI Journey for Financial Markets: How to Automate & Accelerate

Join this timely event on Wednesday, June 16th at 11 AM HKT/SGT.
Join this timely event on Wednesday, June 16th at 11 AM HKT/SGT.
Join this timely event on Wednesday, June 16th at 11 AM HKT/SGT.
By
June 01, 2021

According to Insider Intelligence's AI in Banking report businessinsider.com, the aggregate potential cost savings for banks from AI applications is estimated at $447 billion by 2023. Most banks are aware of this huge potential cost saving but don’t know where they should start in order to  avoid the common pitfalls

In this webinar, Nina Xing and Hwee Theng, customer-facing data scientists at DataRobot, will provide an overview of how financial markets are accelerating their AI adoption to tackle some of the biggest business challenges.

During this webinar, you will learn

  • How AI has...
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222