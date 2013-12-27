Rosie Slater

Malaysia casts a wider net to boost growth

Developing countries have identified access to affordable financial services as critical to economic growth. Intent on boosting its peoples’ wealth by 2020, Malaysia is among the leaders in devising ways to bring its population into the formal financial system.
December 27, 2013

Pimco CEO finds Asian bonds rich

Brian Baker shares his views on the current state of the Asian bond markets and says he prefers local currency issues to dollar-denominated debt.
July 01, 2008

ICICI adopts a nimble borrowing strategy

Global head of ICICI's financial institutions group, Sudhir Dole, discusses the bank's borrowing requirements and what value advisers add to the fund-raising process.
May 27, 2008

Borrowers, buyers, bonds: A banker's view

Mark Leahy, regional head of global risk syndicate at Deutsche Bank, discusses the new challenges faced by borrowers, investors and advisers in Asia's bond markets.
May 25, 2008

Smooth euro trade for Kexim

As the euro market revives, investors are keen to get their hands on rare euro-denominated paper from Korea.
May 18, 2008

Pricing terms: Kexim Ç750 million bond

Following a European roadshow, Kexim launched and priced a Ç750 million bond last night. Please find pricing details below, commentary to follow on Monday.
May 15, 2008