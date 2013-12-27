Rosie Slater

Developing countries have identified access to affordable financial services as critical to economic growth. Intent on boosting its peoples’ wealth by 2020, Malaysia is among the leaders in devising ways to bring its population into the formal financial system.
December 27, 2013
Brian Baker shares his views on the current state of the Asian bond markets and says he prefers local currency issues to dollar-denominated debt.
July 01, 2008
Global head of ICICI's financial institutions group, Sudhir Dole, discusses the bank's borrowing requirements and what value advisers add to the fund-raising process.
May 27, 2008
Noble Group attracts an impressive $4 billion in orders and prices at the tight end of guidance in a deal that augurs well for Asia's high-yield borrowers.
May 25, 2008
Mark Leahy, regional head of global risk syndicate at Deutsche Bank, discusses the new challenges faced by borrowers, investors and advisers in Asia's bond markets.
May 25, 2008
The Indonesian construction company shelves its global bond after failing to achieve the required volume.
May 21, 2008
As the euro market revives, investors are keen to get their hands on rare euro-denominated paper from Korea.
May 18, 2008
Following a European roadshow, Kexim launched and priced a Ç750 million bond last night. Please find pricing details below, commentary to follow on Monday.
May 15, 2008
While the status of Truba's bond transaction remains unclear, Noble's five-year 144A deal could be the one to open this year's high-yield bond market.
May 15, 2008
Citi names Faruqui as its new corporate and commercial bank head for Asia-Pacific.
May 13, 2008
