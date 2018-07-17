The Reformist column promotes sound corporate governance, open markets, transparent rules as well as the sustainable development of capital markets across the Asia Pacific region. Its purpose is to call out abuse of these principles, such as crony capitalism and the overweening influence of companies’ founders.
Xiaomi, issuers and mainland investors have been caught in the cross-fire between bourses. While the prize of hosting China’s tech unicorns is worth fighting for, exchanges should not lose sight of who they ultimately serve: investors.