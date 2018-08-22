Ray Chan

Ray Chan is a senior investment banking reporter with FinanceAsia covering technology startups and the development of debt market in the region. Prior to FA, Ray was a business reporter and a columnist with the South China Morning Post for three years. Before his journalistic career, he worked in several financial institutions. He is a CFA Level 2 candidate and CFA fellowship & scholarship recipient.

Noble founder steps aside ahead of key vote

The founder of Noble will free up his executive director role ahead of the beleaguered commodity trading firm's vote on its $3.5 billion debt-for-equity swap.
August 20, 2018

Noble makes final debt restructuring push

Shareholders of the beleaguered commodity trading firm will decide later this month whether to save it from collapse by voting on a searing debt-for-equity swap.
August 10, 2018

Irish payments startup buys Convoy's payment unit

Dublin-based CurrencyFair takes a first step into Asia, buying a unit of Convoy Holdings – a company at the centre of an anti-corruption investigation. Convoy will invest in CurrencyFair.
August 08, 2018

HNA's Kai Tak buyback: a rare vote of confidence

The Chinese conglomerate builds its stake in its Hong Kong-listed property subsidiary, giving investors a boost. The sums are small, but hint a huge offloading of asset has had an effect.
August 07, 2018

SFC slaps HSBC for bond sale breaches in Asia

By naming and shaming the biggest bond salesman in the market, HK securities watchdog sends strong message: it won’t tolerate similar misconduct by others. After a record-breaking string of fines it seems the SFC is shrinking is backlog of cases.
July 19, 2018