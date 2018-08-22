Ray Chan is a senior investment banking reporter with FinanceAsia covering technology startups and the development of debt market in the region. Prior to FA, Ray was a business reporter and a columnist with the South China Morning Post for three years.
Before his journalistic career, he worked in several financial institutions. He is a CFA Level 2 candidate and CFA fellowship & scholarship recipient.
By naming and shaming the biggest bond salesman in the market, HK securities watchdog sends strong message: it won’t tolerate similar misconduct by others. After a record-breaking string of fines it seems the SFC is shrinking is backlog of cases.