Nick Lord

European corporates come knocking

European corporate issuers have found themselves dragged into the euro crisis by dint of geographic association. But are they now looking to tap Asian local currency markets to diversify funding sources and please the rating agencies?
May 08, 2013

BoA Merrill hires Yacenda and Thiriet

Bank of America Merrill Lynch continues to hire from Deutsche Bank, appointing Richard Yacenda as its new COO in Asia. Meanwhile, Olivier Thiriet joins from Credit Suisse to be the new head of Asia-Pacific equities.
March 01, 2013

Nomura outlines fixed income ambitions

Steve Ashley, the head of global markets at Nomura in London, outlines the firm’s strategy for competing in fixed income, the move away from basic market share discussions and how Asia needs to be more than just a source of capital.
January 11, 2013

Investor Dialogue: John Yakas

The manager of Polar Capital’s Asian financials fund talks about the North-South divide, the withdrawal of European competition and problems becoming superregional.
January 09, 2013

Is the smart money heading to Greece?

As Greece passes its latest austerity budget and raises money in the bond markets, are direct investors from Asia looking at the country again? The head of the country’s largest investment holding company says they are.
November 14, 2012

Bank chairmen talk pay

At the BBA annual conference, the chairmen of HSBC, Standard Chartered, Barclays, RBS and Lloyds give their views on where banking industry pay is going.
October 19, 2012

Banks prosper in war-torn Syria

Bankers everywhere feel they are operating in a tough environment, but those working in Syria have perhaps the most difficult working environment on the planet. Even so, they are still making money.
October 02, 2012

Reasons to be cheerful – Gangnam Style!

Away from the headlines, burning flags and layoffs, animal spirits are returning. Deals are coming thick and fast as Asian companies gallop into new markets.
September 20, 2012

Does Europe even matter to Asian companies?

Statistics show that what happens in Europe has little bearing on the financial performance of Asian companies. But perhaps now is the time to change that.
September 12, 2012

London's future: The City changes course

A growing litany of scandals is challenging London's position as never before. With capital fast building up in Asia itself, what role does The City have in the future?
August 26, 2012