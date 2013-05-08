European corporate issuers have found themselves dragged into the euro crisis by dint of geographic association. But are they now looking to tap Asian local currency markets to diversify funding sources and please the rating agencies?
Bank of America Merrill Lynch continues to hire from Deutsche Bank, appointing Richard Yacenda as its new COO in Asia. Meanwhile, Olivier Thiriet joins from Credit Suisse to be the new head of Asia-Pacific equities.
Steve Ashley, the head of global markets at Nomura in London, outlines the firm’s strategy for competing in fixed income, the move away from basic market share discussions and how Asia needs to be more than just a source of capital.
As Greece passes its latest austerity budget and raises money in the bond markets, are direct investors from Asia looking at the country again? The head of the country’s largest investment holding company says they are.