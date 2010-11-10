Mei Tuicolo

Reporter - Fixed Income, FinanceAsia



Mei Tuicolo is responsible for covering fixed income for both the website and the magazine. Prior to joining the FinanceAsia team as a reporter in January 2010, she was a risk analyst for the Royal Bank of Scotland (ABN AMRO Bank N.V.) both in Hong Kong and Amsterdam. Mei has a Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Queensland and Bachelors of International Business (Econ) degree from Griffith University, Australia. This is Mei's first stint as a writer.