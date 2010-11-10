Mei Tuicolo

Reporter - Fixed Income, FinanceAsia

Mei Tuicolo is responsible for covering fixed income for both the website and the magazine. Prior to joining the FinanceAsia team as a reporter in January 2010, she was a risk analyst for the Royal Bank of Scotland (ABN AMRO Bank N.V.) both in Hong Kong and Amsterdam. Mei has a Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Queensland and Bachelors of International Business (Econ) degree from Griffith University, Australia. This is Mei's first stint as a writer.

Petron Corp issues $469 million peso eurobond

The energy company becomes the first Philippine corporate issuer to sell peso-denominated bonds to international investors following the success of the global peso sovereign.
November 04, 2010

Chinese coal company sells $400 million of bonds

Hidili prices its five-year bond with an 8.625% coupon after the deal is four times subscribed. Another deal that priced late last week was Ching Hong Bank which raised $225 million from a lower tier-2 transaction.
October 31, 2010

Islamic finance moves into the mainstream

CIMB figures show that Islamic stocks outperformed conventional markets throughout the financial crisis and continue to grow, prompting specialists to conclude that Islamic finance is good for business.
October 28, 2010

Central banks to cooperate on Islamic liquidity management

Eleven central banks and two multilateral organisations establish the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation to absorb excess liquidity and facilitate greater investment flows within the Islamic financial services industry.
October 27, 2010

Sukuk: The epitome of ingenuity

For borrowers looking to diversify their funding sources, the sukuk market is emerging as one of the more robust options out there.
October 26, 2010