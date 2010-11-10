Mei Tuicolo is responsible for covering fixed income for both the website and the magazine. Prior to joining the FinanceAsia team as a reporter in January 2010, she was a risk analyst for the Royal Bank of Scotland (ABN AMRO Bank N.V.) both in Hong Kong and Amsterdam. Mei has a Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Queensland and Bachelors of International Business (Econ) degree from Griffith University, Australia. This is Mei's first stint as a writer.
Hidili prices its five-year bond with an 8.625% coupon after the deal is four times subscribed. Another deal that priced late last week was Ching Hong Bank which raised $225 million from a lower tier-2 transaction.
CIMB figures show that Islamic stocks outperformed conventional markets throughout the financial crisis and continue to grow, prompting specialists to conclude that Islamic finance is good for business.
Eleven central banks and two multilateral organisations establish the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation to absorb excess liquidity and facilitate greater investment flows within the Islamic financial services industry.