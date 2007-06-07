James Owen

Over the past 10 days there has been a trickle of releases from Bordeaux.
How good is the 2006 likely to be? Can it surpass the 2005?
May 06, 2007
An update on the En Primeur 2005 Bordeaux sales by Berry Brothers.
June 27, 2006
An update on the En Primeur 2005 Bordeaux sales by Berry Brothers.
June 20, 2006
The latest en primeur wine price update from Berry Brothers.
June 11, 2006
The 2005 Bordeaux En Primeur promises to be very special. Here Berry Brothers offers an overview.
June 06, 2006
