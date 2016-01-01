Banks and insurance companies need to find suitable partners to service Asia’s underpenetrated insurance market, write Adam Hutchinson and Martijn Van de Wiel, EY.
Nearly half of Asia-Pacific corporations polled for an EY study are planning a divestment in the next two years, with many seeking to sell or spin off assets to fund growth.
Financial services firms could consolidate a lot more in 2016. EY identifies five M&A trends.
Banks and other financial institutions are experimenting with fintech initiatives but trickle-down benefits have been sluggish.
In its study of global corporate divestment, EY finds companies in Asia-Pacific are reluctant to exit investments and use proceeds to fund expansion.
Asian markets remain attractive to the growth strategies of many global banks but the financial landscape is looking more complex, writes EY's Charlie Alexander.