CMC will charge lower brokerage fees for the 500,000 share investing clients involved in the deal while reaching a milestone in the diversification of its global business.
Joby Aviation did not meet its fund-raising target in the initial offering while the industry is facing a lot of challenges. That said, some see a future for flying taxis.
Alphabet's share price is set to continue performing strongly despite its reignited bickering with another tech giant Microsoft.
According to a report from Morgan Stanley, Tesla could produce around 100,000 Cybertruck’s by 2025.
It’s been a turbulent 2021 so far for clean energy stocks, and some analysts are suggesting the bubble has burst.
Biyi Cheng, head of Greater China for CMC Markets, explains what makes its trading platform standout and why clients must observe recession risk and ongoing US-China trade difficulties if they want to trade profitably.