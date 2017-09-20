Christina Wang

Hong Kong's de facto central bank commits to an IFC programme, underscoring its interest in infrastructure investing. The funding will 'overlap' with China's huge Belt and Road programme.
September 20, 2017
The mainland group's Hong Kong investment arm has been busy raising new funds this year and has outlined the types of assets it is targeting.
September 01, 2017
Institutions have largely stayed out of China's continent-spanning investment vision. Analysts believe better protection against the risks could encourage them to get involved.
August 17, 2017
Foreign investor interest in the world's third-biggest bond market is growing. But that interest is capped until China develops a reliable credit market and is included in benchmark indices.
August 13, 2017
Foreign investors are buying more onshore Chinese debt, but currency worries remain a drag on the market.
August 10, 2017
The newly-announced Bond Connect is good news for small investors, but plenty of questions remain.
May 18, 2017
Henry Cai's private equity fund is tapping Chinese and Asian demand for European small- and mid-caps with a technology focus and ambitions to expand into Asia, its MD says.
February 17, 2017
