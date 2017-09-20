Christina Wang

HKMA makes $1b EM infrastructure push

Hong Kong's de facto central bank commits to an IFC programme, underscoring its interest in infrastructure investing. The funding will 'overlap' with China's huge Belt and Road programme.
September 20, 2017

Index, ratings deficits hold back China bond market

Foreign investor interest in the world's third-biggest bond market is growing. But that interest is capped until China develops a reliable credit market and is included in benchmark indices.
August 13, 2017

AGIC closes PE fund at $1b, seeks deals

Henry Cai's private equity fund is tapping Chinese and Asian demand for European small- and mid-caps with a technology focus and ambitions to expand into Asia, its MD says.
February 17, 2017